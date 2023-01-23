US approves first small nuclear reactor design

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has certified the country’s first nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) design.

The move paves the way for companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant to use the 50MW advanced light-water SMR design developed by NuScale Power.

The Oregon-based company first submitted its certification application for the reactor to the NRC in 2016. The design rule will take effect from 21 February 2022.

NuScale plans to use its SMRs in its VOYGR power plants, which are designed to hold either 4, 6, or 12 power modules, each of which is around a third the size of a large-scale reactor.

“Each power module leverages natural processes, such as convection and gravity, to passively cool the reactor without additional water, power, or even operator action,” the US energy department stated.

NuScale is currently seeking an update to enable each module to generate up to 77MW. That will allow for building a plant with up to 924W generating capacity.

The department said the design could help provide a new clean power source to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Associated Press reported that the SMR certification is the seventh for nuclear reactors in the country, with all the previous approved designs for conventional large light-water reactors.

NuScale previously won a contract to build a small nuclear reactor at the US Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory.

NuScale is just one of several nuclear energy companies developing small-scale atomic power generation aimed at being more cost-effective and faster to build than large plants.

Several companies, including X-Energy, are developing pebbled-bed reactor (PBR) designs that use a variety of fuels and gasses for cooling.

Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation is also working on another type of SMR called the micro-modular reactor (MMR) design that uses a molten salt heat exchange system and gas-based cooling.