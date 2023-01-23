Eskom office’s power cut for failing to pay R500,000 electricity bill

The City of uMhlathuze municipality in KwaZulu-Natal cut off electricity to Eskom’s Empangeni office last Thursday over an outstanding bill of more than R500,000.

The municipality governs Richards Bay and several surrounding towns and settlements.

Zululand Observer reported the disconnection formed part of a revenue collection drive.

uMhlathuze Water was the biggest offender, with an outstanding electricity bill of R63 million.

But the municipality also cut off offices of several national government departments targeted, including the education department, which owed R6 million.

Municipal manager Nkosenye Zulu said the action was a last resort following fruitless engagements with the defaulters.

Zulu also said the city sent correspondence to the various entities informing them of their debt.

But in a statement on Thursday, Eskom general manager Agnes Mlambo said disconnection came as a surprise.

Mlambo said she was only made aware of the outstanding bill hours before the Eskom office’s power was cut.

“I advocate the payment of services rendered, be they at a personal or organisational level,” said Mlambo.

“It was with dismay that I received the message that Eskom was in arrears with the City of uMhlathuze.”

Mlambo said that Eskom fully supported credit control measures and the disconnection of defaulting entities, as it had also experienced the consequences of non-payment for its services by defaulting municipalities and customers.

“Therefore, Eskom commits to fulfil its financial obligations for services it consumes,” said Mlambo.

Mlambo said that preliminary reconciliation showed that other Eskom sites also disconnected by the municipality were paid up.

“These sites were also disconnected without receiving the requisite notice,” Mlambo stated.

Mlambo added that Eskom was in discussions with the municipality to determine the amount owed at the other sites. Eskom will effect payment as soon as that process is complete.

Eskom’s history of power cuts for outstanding bills

Eskom has a history of cutting or reducing electricity supply to areas with large unpaid bills.

The Constitutional Court recently found that Eskom was wrong for throttling bulk electricity supply to two serial defaulters.

The Ngwathe municipality in the Free State and Lekwa municipality in Mpumalanga had each amassed electricity bills of over R1 billion.

The court ruled the throttling infringed the rights of the residents in those municipalities, many of whom paid for their electricity usage.

Over the past few years, Eskom has also been implementing supplemental power cuts in addition to load-shedding in areas prone to electricity theft, a practice it calls load reduction.

That approach is facing a court challenge from business interest group Sakeliga.

The organisation said that although the Electricity Regulation Act provided for a form of load reduction, it may never involve a complete cessation of electricity supply but only an appropriate reduction in load size.

“Load reduction may also not be used as a debt collection mechanism,” Sakeliga said.

Eskom has also repeatedly threatened to cut the City of Tshwane’s electricity supply over outstanding bills, but that appears to have been caused by a misalignment of accounting matters.

“Our entire value system is not aligned,” explained City of Tshwane Finance MMC Peter Sutton.

“On average, residents pay the city in a 60-day cycle for services consumed while Eskom expects payment in 15 days and the city has zero cash reserves to bridge the gap with payment from our coffers, and therefore this results in the current situation,” Sutton said.