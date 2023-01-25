Eskom has announced that it will increase its load-shedding schedule to stage 5 on Thursday after generating units at four different power stations broke down.

It will return to an alternating schedule from Saturday, but at higher stages of load-shedding.

“Due to the breakdown of a generating unit each at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations over the past 24 hours, load-shedding will increase to Stages 4 and 5 for the remainder of the week, starting at 05:00 on Thursday morning,” it said.

“During the same time, the return to service of a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations have been delayed,” the state-owned power utility said. “Two generating units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations have been returned to service.” Eskom reported that planned maintenance accounted for 6,462MW of losses, while breakdowns were at to 15,977MW of generating capacity. “Eskom requests members of the public to continue assisting by reducing the usage and to sparingly use electricity,” it said. The following table summarises Eskom’s load-shedding plan for the next five days.