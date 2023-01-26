Joburg’s R401-million plan to slash three stages of load-shedding

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has announced a R400-million project to cut load-shedding by up to three stages and ultimately end rotational power cuts in the city.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse delivered the remarks during a Mayoral Parlour briefing. She said the CoJ is exploring the establishment of an infrastructure fund to help carry out the project.

“City Power has costed a R401-million budget for a plan that could in the short-to-medium-term avert up to Stage 3 load-shedding,” Phalatse said.

She also provided a breakdown of how the city would spend the budget.

“At R20 million, we can recommission the two existing open-cycle gas turbine stations,” Phalatse said.

“This would, of course, require the city to procure and burn diesel. We are already sitting with 1.2 million litres of diesel for these sites.”

The mayor said the open-cycle gas turbine stations would add 74MW to the network when needed.

R85 million will be spent on Ripple Relay Systems, through which City Power can remotely regulate power-hungry equipment such as geysers and swimming pool motors. The CoJ said this would reduce demand on the network by 80MW.

The project also includes the procurement and distribution of smart metres and communication systems that City Power can use to limit the power provided to residential costumes. This portion of the project is estimated to cost R175 million.

“So instead of completely turning the power off, we will be able to supply homes with enough energy to power essential needs,” Phalatse said.

“This requires an Energy Management System upgrade, costing R120 million that will enable City Power to better monitor, control, and optimise the performance of its transmission system.”

However, the mayor said the CoJ doesn’t have R400 million available for the project.

“We are therefore exploring the establishment of an infrastructure fund, and we will be approaching development finance institutions, the private sector, [and] the Provincial and National Governments to fund this project,” Phalatse said.

City Power expressed it would take six months to activate the mitigation plan if it received the necessary funding today.

According to Phalatse, the local power utility was hard hit by the 205 days of load-shedding experienced in 2022.

This resulted in substantial losses caused by declining sales and revenue, higher employee costs because of overtime, equipment failure and damage, and malicious activity such as theft and vandalism.

“Not only does City Power lose revenue when the lights go out, but the entity is also forced to spend more money as a result,” Phalatse said.

“For the period between 1 July 2021 to 11 November 2022, City Power experienced 122 days of load-shedding with 2,175 incidents of theft and vandalism.”

On 19 January 2023, the power utility revealed it was running out of substation spares and had spent R200 million replacing minisubstations due to theft, vandalism, and load-shedding.

Referring to crime-related issues, Phalatse said theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure aren’t carried out by amateur criminals but by organised syndicates.

“Therefore, my Office is again writing to the Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela to dedicate resources to this attack on Joburg,” she added.

Load-shedding is also significantly impacting the city’s finances, with Phalatse stating that the city is “facing an economic emergency” due to ongoing rotational power cuts.

Joburg aims to cut one stage more than Cape Town

“Ultimately, we are working towards procuring an additional 500MW of electricity, which means off-setting up to Stage 5 load-shedding,” Phalatse said.

Her announcement comes after the City of Cape Town announced its cash-for-power system, which it says will provide residents with four stages — one stage less than the CoJ’s ultimate goal — of load-shedding protection within three years.

According to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, participants will receive cash for selling their excess power to Cape Town’s grid.

“Payments to commercial customers will be possible before June, and within the year for any Capetonian with the necessary City-approved generation capacity,” he said.

“If you’re thinking of investing in a solar system, it just got more attractive.”

He said the city aims to buy excess electricity from as many of its customers as are willing to sell.

“These customers may now produce as much power as they can from their approved systems and feed it into Cape Town’s grid,” Hill-Lewis said

“Under this plan, we will also pay these customers an incentive over and above the Nersa-approved tariff as they help us turn the corner on load-shedding.”