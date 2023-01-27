Eskom aims to add 500MW more private generation on land near power stations

Eskom has issued a second tender for land leases that could see the building of as much as 500MW of generation capacity, it said in a statement.

The request for proposals, that will close on Feb. 27, is part of a program to encourage private producers to develop projects that will contribute to electricity supply.

The four parcels of land in the latest phase are in Mpumalanga province.

The initial process concluded lease agreements with five independent producers for the development of an estimated 1,800MW.

Cape Town to Seek 1 GW of Power Supply

Cape Town, South Africa’s second-biggest city, plans to make its biggest attempt yet to reduce its reliance on the ailing national power utility by holding a tender next month for the provision of as much as 1,000MW of power to the municipality.

The tender will seek so-called dispatchable power, which can be supplied whenever it is needed from anywhere in the country.

The move comes as the country’s endures its worst-ever energy crisis, with Eskom struggling to meet demand and imposing record blackouts.

Cape Town’s plans follow legislation passed in 2020 that allows municipalities to buy electricity from providers other than Eskom.

Johannnesburg Weighs Power Fund

The City of Johannesburg is considering establishing an infrastructure fund to finance a R400 million plan to implement measures aimed at mitigating power outages, Mayor Mpho Phalatse said.

The money would be used to fund the recommissioning of emergency power plants, the implementation of a system to regulate high-energy use equipment such as geysers and swimming pool motors, and the implementation of a smart-meter system to limit the amount of electricity distributed to residents’ homes, Phalatse said at a media briefing on Thursday.

The city plans to approach development-finance institutions, private companies and the government to finance the project, she said.

