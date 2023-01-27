Eskom reduces load-shedding until further notice

Eskom has reduced load-shedding from stage 5 to stage 4 from 05:00 on Friday.
The state-owned power utility said it would maintain this level of load-shedding until further notice.
“A full statement will be issued as soon as there [are] any further developments,” Eskom said.
Earlier in the week, Eskom increased load-shedding to stage 5 after four generating unit breakdowns at different power stations.
The return-to-service of some generating units had also been delayed.
Eskom planned to switch to an alternating stage 4/stage 5 schedule from Saturday.
The table below summarises Eskom’s current load-shedding outlook based on its recent statement.
|Load-shedding schedule for 27–29 January 2023
|Date
|Day
|Day-time (05:00–16:00)
|Evening (16:00–05:00)
|27 January 2023
|Friday
|Stage 4
|Stage 4
|28 January 2023
|Saturday
|Stage 4 (TBC)
|Stage 4 (TBC)
|29 January 2023
|Sunday
|Stage 4 (TBC)
|Stage 4 (TBC)
