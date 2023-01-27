Eskom reduces load-shedding until further notice

Eskom has reduced load-shedding from stage 5 to stage 4 from 05:00 on Friday.

The state-owned power utility said it would maintain this level of load-shedding until further notice.

“A full statement will be issued as soon as there [are] any further developments,” Eskom said.

Earlier in the week, Eskom increased load-shedding to stage 5 after four generating unit breakdowns at different power stations.

The return-to-service of some generating units had also been delayed.

Eskom planned to switch to an alternating stage 4/stage 5 schedule from Saturday.

The table below summarises Eskom’s current load-shedding outlook based on its recent statement.

Load-shedding schedule for 27–29 January 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 27 January 2023 Friday Stage 4 Stage 4 28 January 2023 Saturday Stage 4 (TBC) Stage 4 (TBC) 29 January 2023 Sunday Stage 4 (TBC) Stage 4 (TBC)

