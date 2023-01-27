Eskom updates load-shedding timetable — five generating units break down

Eskom has announced that it aims to reduce load-shedding to stage 3 during the day on Saturday and stage 2 on Sunday.

It will still implement stage 4 power cuts during the evening peaks over the whole weekend.

The load-shedding schedule from Monday is yet to be confirmed.

“Stage 4 load-shedding is currently being implemented until 05:00 on Saturday morning, whereafter load-shedding will be reduced to Stage 3,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Stage 4 nightly load-shedding will be implemented at 16:00 – 05:00 during Saturday and Sunday, while Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented at 05:00 – 16:00 on Sunday.”

Eskom said it would publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur.

“Since Thursday, a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha and Tutuka power stations have returned to service while the return of a generating unit at Matla Power Station has been delayed,” said Eskom.

“A generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei and three units at Kriel power stations have suffered breakdowns.”

Eskom said 6,482MW of capacity is offline for planned maintenance, while breakdowns are at 15,848MW.