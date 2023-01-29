Trade union Solidarity has provided screenshots from Eskom’s proposed Employment Equity Plan for 2023–2025 to prove the power utility has plans to get rid of 500 white male workers in the next two years.

This comes after Eskom said in a statement on Friday, “there are neither plans nor decision to retrench any employees, whatever their gender or race.”

Eskom was responding to a statement from Solidarity the day before, which said the power utility wants to shed the staff, most of them maintenance workers.

However, Eskom said the document Solidarity refers to is part of internal consultations on employment equity with trade unions.

“Amongst others, [it] seek[s] to verify information for correctness, solicit inputs on targets as well as the required affirmative action measures,” said Eskom.

The power utility accused Solidarity of being opportunistic and unprofessional by causing unnecessary panic and fear over confidential internal consultations that have yet to be finalised.

“Eskom’s transformation agenda and employment practices are guided by our values, operational requirements, and the country’s labour laws rather than race,” the power utility stated.

“We are committed to achieving diversity, equity and inclusion in a responsible and sustainable manner.”

Solidarity called Eskom’s denial clumsy, spiteful, and totally mistaken.

“Instead of denying and disguising facts, Eskom should rather halt the plans,” said Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann (pictured).

“According to Eskom’s latest race plans, it wants to get rid of around 500 white men in the skilled and academically qualified category before 2025,” he said.

“These targets are stated very clearly in Eskom’s plans.”

Slides shared by Hermann show that there are 1,873 white men at Eskom.

“According to Eskom’s targets, it wants to reduce this number to 1,379. Eskom therefore wants to get rid of 494 white men,” said Hermann.

“This is the group that is mainly responsible for maintenance work at Eskom. Those are the employees with the skills that now need to be protected and preserved at all costs.”

Hermann said Eskom wouldn’t outright retrench the workers, because retrenchment as a means to achieve race targets is unlawful.

“Employers make use of appointments, promotion, and attrition to reach their targets. Eskom must explain how it wants to get to its absurd targets,” it said.

“Solidarity already addressed a letter to Eskom, demanding that a moratorium be placed on racial transformation. Should Eskom proceed with its plans, Solidarity will consider litigation.”