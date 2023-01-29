Eskom announces load-shedding schedule as four generating units break down

Eskom has announced that it will implement continuous stage 4 load-shedding until further notice.

“Since Saturday, a generating unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Lethabo and Majuba power stations suffered breakdowns and are undergoing repairs,” the power utility stated.

“A unit each at Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service. The return to service of a unit each at Duvha, Matla and Tutuka power stations have been delayed.”

Eskom said it would publish a further update as soon as significant changes occur.

It reported that 6,049MW was offline for planned maintenance, while breakdowns amounted to 17,163MW of generating capacity.

“Eskom requests members of the public to continue assisting by reducing the usage and to sparingly use electricity,” Eskom said.

The announcement of continuous stage 4 power cuts comes after a weekend of lower levels of day-time load-shedding and stage 4 during the evening peaks and early mornings.

It also comes amid reports that sabotage and criminality remain rife at some Eskom power stations despite the army being deployed to protect them.

Thieves are reportedly stealing copper cable, coal, and diesel with the help of insiders who help get the stolen goods out through a power plant’s main gate with all the correct documentation — something soldiers can’t help with.