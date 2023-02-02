What’s Next — Ryan Martyn and Craig Nowitz discuss Syntech’s Gizzu energy products

Ryan Martyn and Craig Nowitz are both directors of Syntech, a leading technology distribution company in South Africa.

Martyn was born and raised in Johannesburg and has always had a passion for technology and innovation.

He studied at the University of Cape Town, where he earned a BCom degree in Information Systems.

Since co-founding Syntech in 2002, Martyn has been instrumental in the company’s success – leading the team to develop cutting-edge solutions for its clients.

Nowitz was born and raised in Pretoria and is a pioneer in the South African IT industry.

He started his own distribution company in 1993, and by the late 90s, he was part of the creation of the largest IT distribution company in Africa.

He also served as CEO of Pinnacle before co-founding Syntech so that he could realise his passion for finding and growing new brands and revolutionary products.

In this What’s Next interview, Martyn and Nowitz discuss Syntech’s in-house energy brand, Gizzu.

They explain how consumer trends have changed due to load-shedding, as well as what makes Gizzu special.

Next, Martyn and Nowitz unpack the different products Gizzu offers, as well as what products are set to be released in Q2-Q4 2023.

They then explain how Syntech ensures Gizzu products are of the best quality, before outlining why South African consumers should choose Gizzu when equipping their homes against load-shedding.

To conclude, Martyn and Nowitz tell viewers how they can get their hands on Gizzu products.

The full interview can be watched below.