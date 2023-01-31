Eskom announces stage 6 load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 6 load-shedding from 21:00 on Tuesday, 31 January 2023, until 05:00 on Wednesday, 1 February.

The power utility said stage 5 load-shedding will run from 05:00 on Wednesday until further notice.

However, in a table accompanying the statement, Eskom indicated that it hopes to reduce its rotational power cuts to stage 4 from Friday morning.

“Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from 12:00 this afternoon until 21:00 tonight. Thereafter, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented until 05:00 tomorrow morning,” Eskom said in a statement.

“Stage 5 load-shedding will then be implemented continuously from 05:00 on Wednesday until further notice.”

Eskom attributed the need to increase load-shedding to the breakdown of six generation units over the past 24 hours.

There have also been delays in returning seven units at various power stations to the grid.

“In the last 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not yet returned to service,” the state-owned power utility said.

“In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei, and Kriel power stations.”

The power utility currently has 4,654MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, and a further 18,123MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom said it would publish a further update if any significant changes occur and urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

A load-shedding timetable for the week ahead is provided in the table below.