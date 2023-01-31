National state of disaster for Eskom could grease the gears of corruption, warns expert

Implementing a national state of disaster over Eskom load-shedding could spell bad news for South Africa if it is used to facilitate the wrong decisions, energy expert Chris Yelland warns.

In an interview with 702, Yelland explained that he had presented a paper in May 2022 suggesting that a state of disaster be implemented and proposing appropriate steps to resolve the energy crisis in South Africa.

“When I suggested a state of disaster about eight months ago in a paper I presented, I had in mind to facilitate and expedite the right decisions, and I proposed what those right decisions were,” he said.

“But, I fear, eight months later, that the state of emergency or disaster may be used to facilitate end expedite the wrong decisions and actions that were not proposed in my paper.”

Yelland noted that the implementation of a national state of disaster has the potential to help resolve the energy crisis if the relevant parties do the right thing.

“But, we’ve seen this before in Covid, where a lot of the wrong things were done, and there was a lot of corruption facilitated by the state of disaster,” he added.

Yelland explained that the first thing that must be done before declaring a state of disaster is to identify the specific remedial actions upfront.

“It should not be just a general, ongoing state of disaster which is nothing more than a blank cheque,” he said.

“One needs to understand and know what specific actions are going to be taken and the cost thereof before one actually declares a state of disaster.”

Yelland listed some actions he believes should be taken to help resolve the country’s energy crisis.

These include facilitating the rollout of rooftop solar and battery storage for domestic, commercial, and agricultural installations on a large scale — including removing any red tape obstructing it.

“Secondly, [South Africa needs] to put out messaging to encourage it, and lastly, to incentivise it through, for example, feed-in-tariffs, wheeling arrangements at a municipal level which are currently blocked, and also tax incentives and rebates,” Yelland said.

“Those are the kind of things where a state of disaster [can give] special specific power for specific intended actions that could achieve a lot quickly.”

Yelland also highlighted his concerns with the government considering a national state of disaster now.

“A big concern that I have is that this, in fact, is not driven by concerns towards South Africa and the effects of load-shedding,” he said.

“My concern is that it is more driven by ANC politics in the face of the looming elections next year. In other words, the real disaster driving this for the ANC is the impact on its party and not the country.

In May 2022, Yelland proposed a “Marshall Plan” to solve South Africa’s energy crisis.

“Feelings of helplessness in the face of load shedding are completely unwarranted,” he said at the time.

“There are indeed solutions available to end load shedding relatively soon, and at a relatively low cost to Eskom and the fiscus.”

Yelland proposed building 10,000MW of renewable energy generation and 5,000MW of battery storage within two years. This would involve removing or amending any obstructive regulations too.