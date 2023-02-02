Eskom plans to suspend load-shedding for 11 hours — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it plans to reduce load-shedding incrementally over the weekend, and aims to briefly suspend it on Sunday afternoon.

“Due to an improvement in available generation capacity, together with the lower weekend demand for electricity, Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Friday morning until 05:00 on Saturday morning,” Eskom stated.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented and continue until 05:00 on Sunday morning,” said Eskom.

Load-shedding will be suspended until 16:00 on Sunday afternoon, after which Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented.

“Eskom cautions the public, however, that there is a high degree of uncertainty associated with this as these changes are dependent on units returning to service as planned,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Since yesterday two generation units at Duvha, a unit each at Arnot, Camden, Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel and Majuba power stations returned to service,” it reported.

“A generating unit at Lethabo power station was taken out of service due to a breakdown.”

Eskom said 16,524MW was offline due to breakdowns and 4,802MW is out of service for scheduled maintenance.

The table below summarises Eskom’s load-shedding plan for the weekend.

Load-shedding schedule for 2–5 February 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 2 February 2023 Thursday Stage 5 Stage 5 3 February 2023 Friday Stage 4 Stage 4 4 February 2023 Saturday Stage 3 Stage 3 5 February 2023 Sunday Suspended Stage 2

