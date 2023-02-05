Eskom updates load-shedding timetable

Eskom has announced that it plans to have alternating stage 3 and stage 4 load-shedding on Monday and Tuesday, and hopes to reduce the level of power cuts by Wednesday.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented at 05:00 – 16:00 daily, while stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented nightly at 16:00 – 05:00 on both Monday and Tuesday,” the state-owned power utility said.

“On Wednesday, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented at 05:00 – 16:00, followed by stage 3 load-shedding at 16:00 – 05:00.”

Eskom reported that since Saturday, two generation units at Arnot and a single unit each at Camden, Duvha and Kendal power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“The return to service of a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have been delayed, while a unit each at Duvha and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.”

Breakdowns represent 15,215MW of generating capacity, while 5,199MW was offline for scheduled maintenance.

Load-shedding schedule for 5–8 February 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 5 February 2023 Sunday — Stage 2 6 February 2023 Monday Stage 3 Stage 4 7 February 2023 Tuesday Stage 3 Stage 4 8 February 2023 Wednesday Stage 2 Stage 3

The resumption of load-shedding comes after Eskom briefly suspended the rotational power cuts for 11 hours on Sunday, 5 February 2023.

Data from EskomSePush showed that the period for which load-shedding was in effect up to the suspension at 05:00 in the morning was the longest yet.

The utility had been unable to cease load-shedding since 26 December 2022, meaning that the power cuts were in effect for 984 hours or 41 days, just shy of six weeks.

The previous longest period for which load-shedding was in effect was between 8 September 2022 and 10 October 2022, lasting for 720 hours, or exactly a month.

The chart below from EskomSePush shows the duration of the longest periods during which load-shedding was in effect.