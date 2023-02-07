Eskom announces increased load-shedding — here is the updated timetable

Eskom has announced that it will no longer reduce load-shedding from Wednesday.

Instead, load-shedding will remain at stage 4 between 16:00 and 05:00, and stage 3 from 05:00 to 16:00 daily until further notice.

Previously, Eskom had said it hoped to reduce power cuts to an alternating schedule of stage 2 and stage 3 load-shedding.

This comes after Bloomberg reported that the state-owned power utility had implemented 100 consecutive days of power cuts since 31 October 2022.

Popular load-shedding schedule tracker and notification app EskomSePush reported on Sunday that Eskom had set a new record of 984 continuous hours of load-shedding.

This was after Eskom briefly suspended power cuts for eleven hours during the day. It resumed load-shedding at stage 2 from 16:00 for the evening peak.

By Monday morning, load-shedding had escalated to stage 3, with stage 4 scheduled for the evening peak.

The South African Reserve Bank estimates that stage 3 load-shedding costs the economy around R204 million daily.

Stage 6 power cuts detract an estimated R899 million rand from the economy per day.