Democratic Alliance vows to fight state of disaster in court

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has announced that the official opposition will challenge the national state of disaster to address South Africa’s energy crisis in court.

“In the absence of any real solutions to the permanent loadshedding crisis created by the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa during his SONA address desperately grasped at the straw of a sweeping National State of Disaster,” Steenhuisen said in a statement as soon as the president concluded his speech.

“The DA can confirm that we have already briefed our lawyers to challenge the announcement in court.”

It is curious that the DA is opposing the declaration of a state of disaster after suggesting that one be declared.

Its suggestion dates back to at least April 2022, when it demanded that a state of disaster be declared at Eskom.

By December, that demand had become that government must declare a “ring-fenced state of disaster” on Eskom.

However, Steenhuisen has now said South Africa has been down this road before.

“During the Covid-19 disaster, we saw the fatal flaws in the National State of Disaster legislation, which allows the ANC unfettered power to loot without any parliamentary oversight,” he said.

“The DA is already in court to declare the Disaster Management Act unconstitutional, and we will now do the same to prevent the ANC looting frenzy that will follow Ramaphosa’s dangerous and desperate announcement like night follows day.”

Steenhuisen said South Africa could not survive another round of the looting and irrationality it saw during the Covid pandemic.

“Last time around, the lack of accountability under a National State of Disaster enabled Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — who is again in charge of managing the ANC-made load shedding disaster — to issue nonsensical and economically destructive regulations that were entirely disconnected from Covid, including banning everything from cooked chicken to open-toed shoes and alcohol,” he said.

“A National State of Disaster under the guise of dealing with the loadshedding crisis will similarly empower the ANC to abuse procurement processes and issue nonsensical regulations that have nothing to do with the electricity crisis.”