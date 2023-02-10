South Africa’s new electricity minister could cost the country more than R37 million a year, according to the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) public service and administration specialist Leon Schreiber (pictured).

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new position during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 9 January 2023.

However, Schreiber believes a more accurate title would be Minister of ANC Load-shedding.

“To add insult to injury, Ramaphosa has clearly chosen to abuse the load-shedding crisis to create more cushy jobs for useless cadres,” Schreiber said.

“Following the announcement, the DA has used the Ministerial Handbook to calculate the minimum cost to taxpayers that this new ministry will entail.”

Schreiber said they worked on the assumption that Ramaphosa would also appoint a deputy minister who would receive a similar pay package and perks to those given to other ministers.

The highest cost to taxpayers will be VIP protection for the minister and deputy at R8 million each.

The salary packages for those employed in the minister’s office will run up to around R8.6 million:

Chief of staff — R1.38 million

Private and appointment secretary — R1.15 million

Media liaison offices — R1.15 million

Parliamentary officer — R1.15 million

Community outreach officer — R851,000

Administrative support and coordination — R851,000

Parliamentary and cabinet support — R851,000

Assistant appointment and administrative secretary — R568,000

Receptionist — R283,000

Household aide 1 — R207,000

Household aide 2 — R207,000

On the other hand, the deputy minister’s office could run up costs of R4.8 million a year.

“The Handbook currently entitles every Minister to employ 11 people in their private office, while the Deputy Minister gets 7,” Schreiber noted.

Then comes the salaries of the minister and deputy minister at R2.4 million and R2 million, respectively.

Schreiber also added the cost of four luxury vehicles — two for the minister and two for the deputy. The cost of the vehicles is estimated to reach R3.2 million.

This is because finance minister Enoch Godongwana quietly upped the maximum vehicle cost for ministers to R800,000 each.

All these costs bring the yearly total to around R37 million, but Schreiber noted that this doesn’t include the cost of the four official residences, domestic and international trips, office rental, and setting up the department.

It should be noted that Ramaphosa said the new Minister of Electricity would sit in The Presidency, meaning Schreiber could be overestimating the costs.

During Thursday’s address, Ramaphosa said he would appoint a Minister of Electricity to the Presidency who would assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response.

“The Minister of Electricity will focus full-time and work with the Eskom board and management on ending load-shedding and ensuring that the Energy Action Plan is implemented without delay,” he said.

A summary of Schreiber’s calculations is provided in the table below.