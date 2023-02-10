Eskom announces weekend load-shedding schedule — here is the timetable

10 February 2023

Eskom will reduce load-shedding to stage 3 at 05:00 on Saturday, 11 February 2022. Stage 3 power cuts will persist until 05:00 on Sunday, after which they will drop to stage 2.

The power utility said its rotational power cuts would return to stage 3 at 16:00 on Sunday.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented at 16:00 — 05:00 on Saturday morning. Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Saturday until 05:00 on Sunday, whereafter it will be reduced to Stage 2 until 16:00 on Sunday,” it said in a statement.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will again be implemented from 16:00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Monday.”

Eskom said two units at Arnot and one at each of the Duvha, Kriel, and Medupi power stations were taken offline for scheduled maintenance over the past 24 hours.

It said that while it had returned a unit each at the Kriel and Tutuka power stations to the grid, it has faced delays in returning generation units at Kendal and Lethabo.

The power utility said it would publish a further update if any significant changes occur.

The load-shedding schedule for Friday, 10 February, to Monday, 13 February, is provided in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule for 10–13 February 2023
Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00)
10 February 2023 Friday Stage 3 Stage 4
11 February 2023 Saturday Stage 3 Stage 3
12 February 2023 Sunday Stage 2 Stage 3
13 February 2023 Monday Stage 3 Stage 4 (TBC)

