Surge in load-shedding break-ins — how insurance companies handle claims

Household insurers in South Africa will pay out burglary claims in some situations where load-shedding has made it impossible to arm home security systems.

This is according to Momentum Insure chief actuary Rudolf Britz and King Price’s client experience partner Wynand van Vuuren. Both said load-shedding-related break-ins have been on the rise in recent months.

MyBroadband asked Momentum, King Price, Hollard, and Auto & General whether load-shedding-related break-ins were rising and how they approach such claims.

Britz explained that Momentum Insure would generally pay out claims if there was a clear intention to arm home security devices.

“At Momentum Insure, we always look at whether the actions of the insured were reasonable,” he said.

“For example, if it is clear that the intention was to arm the security devices, but due to load-shedding this could not be achieved, such a customer would not be negatively affected.”

King Price’s Van Vuuren said insurers often endorse a policy to cover theft in high-risk areas, provided they have an active South African Intruder Detection Services Association (SAIDSA)-approved alarm system.

“In circumstances and areas where the risk for burglaries is high, the insurer will generally endorse a policy to the effect that loss due to theft will only be covered if a SAIDSA-approved burglar alarm linked to an armed response company is activated at the time of the loss,” he said.

“The onus is on the policyholder to ensure that the alarm is installed, compliant, always in working condition, and armed when no one’s home.”

MyBroadband also asked whether a household with a backup power system to keep their alarm armed during load-shedding could see discounted premiums. The answer was a resounding no.

This is because SAIDSA requires alarm systems to have their battery backups for approval.

“Part of being ‘always in working condition’ entails having a backup battery to keep the alarm on when the power is off,” Van Vuuren said.

“A SAIDSA-approved alarm must already have a battery backup to be compliant. Additional backup systems won’t influence this part of the insurance risk.”

Britz said these battery backups could keep alarm systems online for at least three to four hours, provided they are serviced regularly.

“In lower stages of load shedding, the additional backup time any backup system would offer is therefore not significant,” he added.

Head of Auto & General Insurance Ricardo Coetzee concurred, saying having an alarm linked to an armed response company is already factored into the insurance premium.

Hollard had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

Surge in load-shedding-related burglaries

Britz and Van Vuuren said they had observed an increase in load-shedding-related break-in claims in recent months.

However, Britz noted that the frequency of break-in claims has yet to return to pre-Covid levels, adding that these claims aren’t currently a concern for Momentum Insure.

“We have seen an increase in the very recent past, but the claim frequency is not back at pre-Covid levels,” Britz said.

“It is something we will monitor, but at this point, it’s not of concern.”

On the other hand, Van Vuuren said load-shedding has contributed to a 13% increase in break-in incidents.

“We’ve seen a 13% increase in house-breaking incidents overall,” Van Vuuren said.

“Load-shedding has definitely contributed to this spike, as the circumstances during load-shedding are a lot more favourable for burglars.”

Britz explained that Momentum Insure had observed a shift in criminal activity post-Covid.

“There is a lot more syndicated crime happening while opportunistic crime has reduced,” he said.

“Although properties may be more vulnerable due to security measures not being activated on the back of load-shedding, syndicated crime elements are normally not deterred by usual security measures installed at properties.”