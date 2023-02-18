Eskom increases load-shedding until further notice

Eskom has announced stage 4 load-shedding until further notice.

This is due to the breakdowns of a generating unit each at Koeberg, Medupi, Kriel, Arnot and Lethabo power stations.

For nearly two weeks, Eskom had been running an alternating schedule of stage 3 and 4 power cuts during the week, lowering to stage 2 and 3 over the weekend.

Eskom did not provide further details about the outages and said it would issue another update as soon as necessary.

The breakdowns come a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration declared a national disaster over South Africa’s energy crisis.

However, the move was heavily criticised by opposition parties and civil action groups.

Solidarity and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) filed court papers this week to interdict the national state of disaster and have it overturned.

Both organisations argue that the energy crisis is self-created and that disaster legislation can’t be invoked to handle government failure.

They also argued that President Ramaphosa’s proposed plan to tackle the power crisis can be implemented using existing legislation with parliamentary oversight — a state of disaster isn’t needed.

Solidarity and Outa said it would set a dangerous precedent if the government were allowed to invoke a state of disaster to deal with its failures, whether electricity, water and sewerage, or other failing infrastructure.

This would essentially allow government to use its own failure to bypass the democratic structures meant to hold it accountable.

In addition to the state of disaster, Ramaphosa announced he would appoint a Minister of Electricity to coordinate the effort to resolve the crisis.

While the official opposition has also criticised this move, outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter believes it could work.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures, and I think what we have here is an attempt to cut the ‘Gwede knot’ and make sure we can, in fact, make progress on some of the initiatives that have just been going round and round in circles,” De Ruyter said.

He added that having a direct line to the president is essential for whoever is appointed to the position.

“If there’s any resistance, any attempt to derail the turnaround effort, there can be an immediate intervention right from the top,” De Ruyter said.

“If those are the terms of reference for the job, then I think the individual will have a fighting chance of success.”

However, De Ruyter said it was unfortunate that it took getting to extended stage 6 load-shedding before government started acting with the necessary urgency.

“Eskom’s been saying since 1998 that we need more capacity, and we need it urgently,” he said.