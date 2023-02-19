Eskom announces stage 6 load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 6 load-shedding at 20:00 on Sunday, 19 February 2023.
Stage 6 will remain in effect until 05:00 on Monday, 20 February, after which stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.
However, Eskom noted that, due to the high amount of breakdowns, there is a possibility of further changes to the schedule at short notice.
“Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until further notice, while stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented tonight at 20:00 until 05:00 on Monday,” the power utility said.
“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at each Camden, Duvha, and Lethabo power stations suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.”
It added that the return to service of four units — two units at the Drakensberg pumped storage station and one at each of the Kendal and Tutuka power stations — has been delayed.
“Breakdowns currently amount to 19,385MW of generating capacity while 3,566MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance,” Eskom said.
The power utility said a further update would be published if significant changes occurred.
An updated timetable is provided in the table below.
|Eskom load-shedding timetable from 19 February 2023 until further notice
|Date
|Day
|Start Time
|End Time
|Stage
|19 February 2023
|Sunday
|05:00
|20:00
|4
|20:00
|24:00
|6
|20 February 2023
|Monday
|00:00
|05:00
|6
|05:00
|16:00
|4
|16:00
|24:00
|4
|21 February 2023
|Tuesday
|00:00
|05:00
|4
|05:00
|16:00
|4 (TBC)
|16:00
|24:00
|4 (TBC)
