Eskom announces stage 6 load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 6 load-shedding at 20:00 on Sunday, 19 February 2023.

Stage 6 will remain in effect until 05:00 on Monday, 20 February, after which stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.

However, Eskom noted that, due to the high amount of breakdowns, there is a possibility of further changes to the schedule at short notice.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until further notice, while stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented tonight at 20:00 until 05:00 on Monday,” the power utility said.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at each Camden, Duvha, and Lethabo power stations suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.”

It added that the return to service of four units — two units at the Drakensberg pumped storage station and one at each of the Kendal and Tutuka power stations — has been delayed.

“Breakdowns currently amount to 19,385MW of generating capacity while 3,566MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance,” Eskom said.

The power utility said a further update would be published if significant changes occurred.

An updated timetable is provided in the table below.