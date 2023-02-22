South Africa hits 7,000MW of load-shedding

South Africa has reached an unprecedented level of rotational power cuts.

Eskom cut 7,045 megawatts from the grid, spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Each 1,000MW represents a stage of load-shedding, and Bloomberg reports that Mantshantsha has effectively confirmed that Eskom had quietly moved to stage 7.

However, it should be noted that Eskom has not yet officially declared stage 7. Its last announcement, on Sunday, stated that South Africa would run at stage 6 power cuts until further notice.

According to Mantshantsha, South Africa’s total demand at 19:25 on Tuesday evening was 30,480MW, while the available generation capacity was 23,289MW.

Eskom reported that 1,262MW of renewable generation was available at peak, including 791MW wind, 390MW concentrated solar, and 81MW photovoltaic solar.

It also used five independent open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) and 14 Eskom-owned OCGTs.

Ankerlig and Gourikwa — Eskom’s two major peaking OCGT power plants — have 14 generating units between them.

This suggests that Eskom used all, or nearly all, of its emergency generating capacity last night.

Evening Peak Feedback 21/02/2023, 19:15

Total demand: 30 480MW

Loadshedding: 7 045MW

Eskom OCGT’s Utilised: 14

Eskom GT’s Utilised: 3

IPP OCGT’s: 5

Renewable Gen: 1 262MW (Wind 791MW, CSP 390MW, PV 81MW)@Eskom_SA Available Generation: 23 289MW@EskomSpokesper1 — SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) February 21, 2023

Eskom has been forced to implement power cuts every day since 6 September 2022, excluding a brief respite one Sunday in October.

On Monday this week, outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter told media that there was no risk of the power utility load-shedding beyond stage 8.

However, Eskom System Operator Isabel Fick told journalists that they were working with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to extend power cut schedules beyond stage 8.

Several experts have also warned that unless there is a trend-reversal and drastic improvement in the reliability of Eskom’s coal fleet, South Africa could see much higher stages of load-shedding in 2023.

Virtual Energy and Power director Clyde Mallinson noted that only 40% of Eskom’s coal fleet is currently operational.

Based on current performance, he said there could be stage 7 power cuts in February and stage 11 by June or July.

South Africa has declared a state of disaster due to its energy crisis.

However, civil action groups Solidarity and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse have challenged the declaration in court, citing concerns that state coffers will be plundered like it was during the Covid-19 state of disaster.

MyBroadband asked Eskom if it went into stage 7 load-shedding last night. This article will be updated with the state-owned power utility’s comment if we receive it.

Reporting with Bloomberg.