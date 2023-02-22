Goodbye Andre de Ruyter — Eskom CEO leaves with immediate effect

Eskom has announced that CEO Andre de Ruyter will leave the power utility with immediate effect.

This is according to a media statement released by the state-owned enterprise on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.

“Following the convening of a special board meeting on 22 February 2023, the Eskom Board and Group Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter have reached a mutual agreement to curtail his notice period to 28 February 2023,” it said.

“The board further resolved that Mr. de Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect.”

Eskom said arrangements to appoint an acting group chief executive are being finalised and will be communicated in the near future.

Curiously, the media statement follows an hour-long interview between De Ruyter and eTV’s Anika Larsen.

The outgoing CEO said he believes South African politicians — particularly those in the ANC — are complicit in corruption and power station sabotage that has hammered the utility.

De Ruyter was set to serve a notice period ending on 31 March 2023.