Eskom reduces load-shedding

Eskom has announced it will reduce load-shedding from stage 6 to stage 5 on Sunday, 26 February 2023.

The utility has been implementing continuous stage 6 load-shedding for nearly a week.

That came after it suffered breakdowns at eight power stations which led to over 21,000MW generating capacity being unavailable.

In its latest statement, Eskom said that stage 5 would be in effect from 05:00 on Sunday until further notice and that it would provide a full statement on the state of the system in due course.

During a media briefing on Monday, 20 February 2023, then Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said that the utility aimed to reduce load-shedding to stage 4 on Thursday, before switching to stage 3 by the weekend.

De Ruyter said that Eskom anticipated returning several thousand megawatts in generating capacity each day from Monday to Thursday.

That, evidently, did not go according to plan.

According to peak demand statistics shared by Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom surpassed 7,000MW of load-shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eskom acknowledged that it had technically entered stage 7 load-shedding for a short period of time.

However, according to former Eskom CEO Jacob Maroga and the strict definitions of load-shedding stages, this actually amounted to stage 8.

Mantshantsha explained that Eskom managed its power system in real-time to ensure there was sufficient supply to meet demand at any given time.

“This is being done by reducing the demand to match available supply at all times while maintaining a buffer reserve,” he said.

That demand might exceed the previously announced estimate, which forces Eskom to lift the level of load-shedding without making any formal announcement.