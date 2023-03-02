Eskom announces weekend load-shedding schedule — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced it plans to rotate between stage 3 and stage 4 load-shedding over the coming weekend.

The utility said it returned three units to service at the Camden, Lethabo, and Tutuka power stations in the past 24 hours.

However, another three units at Duvha, Lethabo, and Majuba power stations were taken offline for repairs.

In addition, the delay in returning a unit each to service at Kendal and Duvha power stations contributed to Eskom’s capacity constraints.

“Breakdowns currently amount to 17,149MW of generating capacity, while 4,950MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance,” Eskom said.

As a result of the generation situation, the current rotation of day-time stage 4 load-shedding and night-time stage 5 load-shedding will continue for the rest of Thursday and early Friday morning.

Thereafter stage 4 will be in effect for 24 hours from 05:00 on Friday morning until 05:00 on Saturday.

Eskom will then reduce load-shedding to stage 3 throughout the day before returning to stage 4 for the evening and early Sunday morning.

The load-shedding schedule for the rest of the weekend remains to be confirmed.

The table below shows Eskom’s current load-shedding plan from Thursday, 2 March 2023, until Sunday, 5 March 2023.