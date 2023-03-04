Eskom changes weekend load-shedding – Here’s the updated schedule

Eskom has adjusted its load-shedding schedule for the rest of the weekend.
The new schedule is as follows:
Saturday 4 March
- Stage 3: Until 16:00
- Stage 4: 16:00 to 00:00
Sunday 5 March
- Stage 4: 00:00 to 05:00
- Stage 3: 05:00 to 16:00
- Stage 4: 16:00 to 00:00
Monday 6 March
- Stage 3: 00:00 to 05:00
Eskom did not provide a reason for adjusting its previous schedule.
However, since the new schedule signals reduced load-shedding from what was originally planned, it appears the power utility has improved the state of the energy grid.
Eskom noted that it would publish a further outlook on load-shedding tomorrow.
