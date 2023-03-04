Eskom changes weekend load-shedding – Here’s the updated schedule

4 March 2023

Eskom has adjusted its load-shedding schedule for the rest of the weekend.

The new schedule is as follows:

Saturday 4 March

  • Stage 3: Until 16:00
  • Stage 4: 16:00 to 00:00

Sunday 5 March

  • Stage 4: 00:00 to 05:00
  • Stage 3: 05:00 to 16:00
  • Stage 4: 16:00 to 00:00

Monday 6 March

  • Stage 3: 00:00 to 05:00

Eskom did not provide a reason for adjusting its previous schedule.

However, since the new schedule signals reduced load-shedding from what was originally planned, it appears the power utility has improved the state of the energy grid.

Eskom noted that it would publish a further outlook on load-shedding tomorrow.

Now read: The ANC has served legal papers on André de Ruyter and Eskom

Share your thoughts: Eskom changes weekend load-shedding …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Eskom changes weekend load-shedding – Here’s the updated schedule