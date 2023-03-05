Eskom updates load-shedding schedule – non-stop Stage 4 power cuts until Tuesday

5 March 2023

Eskom has changed its load-shedding schedule and will now run Stage 4 power cuts continuously until 05:00 on Tuesday morning.

It will then alternate between Stage 3 and Stage 4 load-shedding in the following days and evenings respectively – as detailed below.

Sunday 5 March

  • Stage 4: 16:00 to 00:00

Monday 6 March

  • Stage 4: All day

Tuesday 7 March

  • Stage 4: 00:00 to 05:00
  • Stage 3: 05:00 to 16:00
  • Stage 4: 16:00 to 00:00

Wednesday 8 March

  • Stage 4: 00:00 to 05:00
  • Stage 3: 05:00 to 16:00
  • Stage 4: 16:00 to 00:00

Eskom noted that the alternation between Stage 3 and Stage 4 will continue until further notice.

More breakdowns

Eskom is increasing load-shedding because generating units at the Camden, Duvha, Majuba, and Kriel power stations suffered breakdowns over the past 24 hours and were taken offline for repairs.

Additionally, the return to service of generating units at Hendrina, Medupi, and Tutuka power stations has been delayed, while repairs to damaged towers from Cahora Bassa are taking longer than was previously anticipated.

Breakdowns now account for 17,340MW of power, while a further 5,654MW of generating capacity is out of service.

