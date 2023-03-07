Tshwane lets residents sell power back to the grid

The Tshwane metropolitan municipality has announced that it is accepting applications from residents to sell electricity back into the grid, the Pretoria Rekord reports.

Applications are open to residents with small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) systems.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said those interested in selling electricity to the grid must complete an application form and submit it to the municipality.

Mashigo said applications would be assessed and approved if “all is correct”, but couldn’t say how long approvals would take.

Residents with SSEG systems already connected to the grid can also apply.

Tshwane’s announcement comes shortly after Cape Town announced its cash-for-power system.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the system would launch to businesses and become available to residents in time.

“Payments to commercial customers will be possible before June, and within the year for any Capetonian with the necessary City-approved generation capacity,” Hill-Lewis said.

Cape Town aims to give residents four stages of load-shedding protection within three years.

He said the sale of excess power by homes and businesses with small-scale embedded generation, among other generation systems, will contribute to this goal.

In addition, Cape Town will pay a higher tariff than the minimum approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Nersa has approved a rate of 78.98c/kWh for this financial year.

Hill-Lewis said Cape Town would add a 25c/kWh incentive tariff on top of this.

Now read: Eskom data shows why André de Ruyter warns about big trouble for South Africa