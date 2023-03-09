Best inverter trollies to escape load-shedding

South Africans looking to escape load-shedding and not break the bank may want to consider a power trolley over a portable power station. The best brands available locally include Mecer, Ellies, Lalela, RCT, and Kool Energy.

There are several benefits that inverter trolleys offer over portable power stations. For example, power trollies are often cheaper, and their batteries are generally easier to replace.

However, it is best to select inverter trollies that feature lithium-ion batteries, especially with the current load-shedding intensity. These are more expensive, though.

Some trolleys come with lead-acid batteries. A recent MyBroadband analysis revealed that a typical 100Ah lead-acid battery would need replacing after less than a third of the outages experienced in 2022.

Lead-acid batteries used for backup power only last around 150-200 cycles when discharged to no more than 50% of their capacity.

The typical household gets slapped with 12 slots of 2-hour power cuts over four days under stage 4 load-shedding, meaning that in four weeks, the average home gets load-shed around 84 times.

Assuming the battery had the typical 100Ah (1,200Wh) capacity and dropped to around 50% of this during each of these slots, it would only last for about two months of stage 4 load-shedding before requiring replacement.

According to data from the load-shedding app EskomSePush, by early November 2022, South Africans had been subjected to 2,600 hours of load-shedding.

Of those 2,600 hours, a lead-acid battery would have only lasted about 600 to 800.

On the other hand, lithium-ion batteries are good for 2,000 to 3,000 cycles depending on the depth of discharge, and they can be discharged further than lead-acid variants without damaging their capacity.

It should be noted that portable power stations almost exclusively use lithium-ion batteries.

However, they are often difficult — or impossible — to replace, while replacement batteries for inverter trolleys can be bought and connected, provided they are compatible.

South Africans will also likely pay more for a portable power station than for an inverter trolley of similar capacity.

Some of the best inverter trolley brands available in South Africa are listed below.

Ellies

Ellies only produces a select range of inverter trolleys and uses lead-acid or deep-cycle gel batteries.

However, they are an excellent option for those on a tight budget who are willing to monitor their battery levels not to let them drop below a certain depth of discharge (DoD).

For instance, at 50%, the battery will likely only last 150-200 cycles. However, according to Solar Power Labs at Arizona State University, this can be increased significantly if battery levels don’t drop below 70%.

Lalela

Lalela sells inverter trollies with various capacities and inverter ratings. It also offers both lead-acid and lithium-ion battery options.

Its products aren’t just limited to inverter trollies. Lalela also sells solar inverters, UPSes, battery backups, and other energy backup-related products.

“Our products can be found in major retailers in South Africa. If you are a reseller, our products can be procured via Tarsus Distribution,” it says.

Mecer

While Mecer only lists a small selection of inverter trollies on its website, more variants are available through retailers like Takealot and Builders Warehouse.

Most of the Mecer options available include lead-acid batteries. However, there are a few variants that have lithium-ion units.

One example is the 1Kw with a 25.6V 50Ah lithium-ion battery. The inverter trolley’s battery will last for at least 2,000 cycles at an 80% depth of discharge and has a capacity of 1,280Wh.

RCT

RCT is a South African ICT solutions distributor that has been in operation since 1995. It sells a range of inverter trollies with lead-acid and deep-cycle gel batteries.

“The RCT Inverter with trolley is perfect for backup power for running lights, TVs, computers and small appliances when there is load shedding and power outages,” it says.

Kool Energy

Retailers, including Takealot and Solar Europe Importers, distribute Kool Energy’s inverter trolleys.

Its units are available in various capacities, with deep-cycle gel or lithium-ion batteries. Its top-end inverter trolley features a 25.6V 100Ah lithium-ion battery, providing 2,560Wh of capacity.