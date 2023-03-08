Eskom reduces load-shedding — here is the new plan

Eskom plans to continue implementing load-shedding at stage 4 until further notice instead of ramping up to stage 5 on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

In a short statement at noon on Wednesday, the utility said the lower-than-planned load-shedding was possible due to the return to service of three coal power station units.

A unit each at the Kriel, Majuba, and Matimba power stations were returned to the grid.

For reference, each of Kriel’s six units has a maximum capacity of 500MW, while Matimba’s six units were designed to generate 665MW each.

Majuba has three units with a maximum capacity of 665MW each and three that can deliver up to 716MW.

In theory, that means a maximum of 1,881MW of capacity was returned to service, equal to roughly two stages of load-shedding.

However, with the state of Eskom’s generating fleet, most of these units are likely unable to reach anywhere near their maximum outputs.

Eskom had originally planned to implement stage 5 load-shedding from 16:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Thursday.

The utility did not provide further details on the amount of capacity it had available at the time of its statement.

It requested South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

