Game adds new power stations for load-shedding — starting from R2,999

South African general goods store Game has added a range of Magneto power stations to its line-up of load-shedding products.

The Massmart-owned retailer has seen increased consumer interest in products like generators, inverters and gas stoves, amid reports of impending stage 8 load-shedding and possible stage 11 during the winter.

Game vice president Andre Steyn said the power stations addressed the need for quiet and economical power solutions, particularly among those customers whose body corporates did not allow for the use of traditional generators.

“The new, portable solutions we have introduced are perfect for powering the essentials in any home in an environmentally friendly way,” said Steyn.

Magneto is a South African brand created by the home goods company Tevo.

Magneto’s rechargeable lamps, previously aimed primarily at campers, have become particularly popular among South Africans looking for cost-effective backup lighting during power outages.

These lamps were among Game and Takealot’s top-selling products over the holiday shopping period.

Like Gizzu, EcoFlow, and Jackery’s power stations, Magneto products feature lithium-ion batteries and various combinations of plugs and ports for powering electronics.

The cheapest option comes with 150W maximum output capacity and 133Wh of energy storage and retails for R2,999 from Game.

Its specifications are enough to provide a 40-inch LCD TV with roughly one to two hours of power during an outage.

It will also be able to recharge several smartphones and two typical laptops before being depleted.

The top-end model available from Game boasts a 600W output and 537Wh of capacity, with a 6-hour charge time via AC power.

A larger 1,200W/999Wh unit is also available on Takealot and takes 6 hours to charge to full.

It also supports wireless connectivity to relay information to an app that can monitor its status and control the power station remotely.

Below are the five Magneto power stations you can buy from Game or Takealot.

Magneto Portable Power Station 150W — R2,999 (Game)

Maximum output capacity: 150W

Battery storage: 133Wh

Charging time from 0-100%: 3 hours from AC

Ports and/or plugs: 1 x 3-prong SA plug, 2 x 12V DC Output, 1 x 12V DC Input, 2 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, LED flashlight

Magneto Portable Power Station 200W — R3,999 (Game)

Maximum output capacity: 200W

Battery storage: 202Wh

Charging time from 0-100%: 7 hours from AC

Ports and/or plugs: 1 x 3-prong SA plug, 1 x 12V DC Output, 1 x 12V DC Input, 3 x USB-A, LED flashlight

Magneto Portable Power Station 300W — R5,999 (Game)

Maximum output capacity: 300W

Battery storage: 347Wh

Charging time from 0-100%: 6 hours from AC

Ports and/or plugs: 1 x 3-prong SA plug, 2 x 12V DC Output, 1 x 12V DC Input, 1 x 12V auxiliary port, 2 x USB-A 18W, 1 x USB-C with 100W PD in/out, LED flashlight

Magneto Portable Power Station 600W — R9,999 (Game)

Maximum output capacity: 600W

Battery storage: 537Wh

Charging time from 0-100%: 6 hours from AC

Ports and/or plugs: 2 x 3-prong SA plug, 4 x 12V DC Output, 1 x 12V DC Input, 1 x 12V auxiliary port, 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-A 18W, 1 x USB-C with 100W PD in/out, 1 x USB-C with 60W PD out, LED flashlight

Magneto Portable Power Station 1,200W — R17,499 (Takealot)

Maximum output capacity: 1,200W

Battery storage: 999Wh

Charging time from 0-100%: 6 hours from AC

Ports and/or plugs: 2 x 3-prong SA plug, 4 x 12V DC Output, 1 x 12V DC Input, 1 x 12V auxiliary port, 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-A 18W, 1 x USB-C with 100W PD in/out, 1 x USB-C with 60W PD out, LED flashlight

