Eskom announces reduced weekend load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will drop from stage 4 to stage 3 over the weekend, and the power utility forecasts stage 1 load-shedding for the morning of Sunday, 12 March 2023.

Stage 4 load-shedding will run until 05:00 on Saturday, 11 March, after which it will reduce to stage 3 until Sunday morning.

Stage 1 load-shedding will be in effect from 05:00 to 16:00 on Sunday. It will then return to stage 3 until 05:00 on Monday, 13 March.

Eskom did not specify which stage would be in effect during the day on Monday, but it forecasts an increase to stage 4 by the evening.

The power utility attributed the reduced weekend load-shedding forecast to several generation units at different power stations returning to service over the past 24 hours. However, it is still experiencing delays in returning some units to the grid.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Matla power stations were successfully returned to service,” it said.

“The return to service of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Medupi, and Tutuka, power stations are delayed.”

Eskom currently has 4,652MW of generating capacity offline for scheduled maintenance, with a further 16,549MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“During the same [24-hour] period, a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations were taken offline for repairs,” it said.

“The repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique are continuing and are anticipated to be completed by early next week.”

The power utility said it would publish a further update as soon as significant changes occur.

The load-shedding timetable for the weekend and Monday is provided in the table below.

Eskom load-shedding timetable from 10 March 2023 Date Day Start Time End Time Stage 10 March 2023 Friday – 24:00 4 11 March 2023 Saturday 00:00 05:00 4 05:00 24:00 3 12 March 2023 Sunday 00:00 05:00 3 05:00 16:00 1 16:00 24:00 3 13 March 2023 Monday 00:00 05:00 3 05:00 15:00 TBC 16:00 24:00 4

