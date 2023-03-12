Eskom increases load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 16:00 on Sunday, 12 March 2023, following a brief stint of stage 1 in the morning.

Stage 4 will remain in effect until 16:00 on Monday, after which it will increase to stage 5 until 05:00 on Tuesday.

“The pattern of stage 4 load-shedding from 05:00 to 16:00 and stage 5 load-shedding from 16:00 to 05:00 will be repeated until further notice,” Eskom said.

It added that it would publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.

The power utility currently has 4,600MW of generating capacity offline for scheduled maintenance and a further 17,008MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

While Eskom returned a unit at the Arnot power station to service over the past 24 hours, it was forced to take several other generating units offline for repairs.

“A generating unit each at Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs,” it said.

“The return to service of a generating unit each at Duvha, Medupi, Tutuka and two units at Hendrina power stations are delayed.”

It added that repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique are continuing, and Eskom anticipates that they will be completed early next week.

The load-shedding timetable in place until further notice is summarised in the table below.