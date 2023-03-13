Eskom announces reduced load-shedding

Eskom has announced it plans to continue load-shedding at stage 4 until further notice, instead of increasing to stage 5 during the evening.

The utility said the change was possible due to “some recovery” in generation capacity in the past 24 hours, without providing further details.

It had initially planned to rotate between stage 4 day-time (05:00 until 16:00) load-shedding and stage 5 over the evenings and early morning hours (16:00 and 05:00 the next day) until Wednesday.

Eskom said it would provide an update as soon as any significant changes occurred.

According to The Outlier’s Load-shedding tracker, there has not been one day in 2o23 on which load-shedding was not implemented.

Days with load-shedding for the year-to-date stood at 72 on Monday, 13 March 2023.

In less than three months, there has already been more days with load-shedding than in the entire 2020.

It will only take another three days of power cuts to reach 2021’s days with load-shedding.

A recent calculation by Stellenbosch resident Jono Hulley also showed for how much of the time that has passed in 2023 households in his area did not have electricity due to load-shedding.

From the start of the year until 22 February 2023, his area endured 396 hours of actual power-off time while load-shedding was in effect.

That meant that for around 31.58% of the time — or about a third of the day — they did not have power due to load-shedding.

That compares with 24.85% of actual power-off time in 2022 and around 17% in 2020 and 2021.