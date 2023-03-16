How much money you can save by installing solar power

Grid-tied solar systems can lead to significant electricity bill savings over the years, despite the high equipment and installation costs.
A MyBroadband reader recently installed a grid-tied solar power system at their home to get away from load-shedding, and the installer estimates they can save more than R4 million over twenty years.
However, this assumes an annual energy tariff increase of around 18%.
The installer — Masters of Work South Africa (Mowza) — provides a detailed savings breakdown with its installation proposals, and in this case, it expects that the R270,000 solar system will be paid off within six years.
By year 20, the electricity bill savings will accumulate to over R4 million. However, it should be noted that this doesn’t account for any replacements of solar panels, inverters, or batteries.
While solar panels and inverters are relatively robust in terms of reliability, the batteries will have to be replaced over 20 years. They also comprise a significant portion — around 26% — of the total installation cost.
We plotted their estimates of the potential savings in the chart below.
The system installed relies on grid power when solar electricity production dips, such as during bad weather or overnight, with battery power taking over during load-shedding and if the system produces excess energy.
While still reliant on the Eskom grid at certain times, combining solar power generation and battery storage can result in significant electricity bill savings.
Based on Mowza’s analysis, the solar system will save the owner R29,900 in the first year, increasing to R35,282 and R41,633 in the second and third years, respectively.
As electricity tariffs are subject to annual increases — Mowza assumed an average of 18% based on Eskom’s latest increase — the savings realised get higher each year.
A breakdown of the installation and associated costs is provided in the table below.
|Cost breakdown
|Component
|Quantity
|Price
|JA Solar JAM72S-30-540-MR – 540W Solar Panel
|18
|R69,462.00
|Sunsynk Battery LFP Wall Mount 5.32kWh 51.2V
|2
|R61,400.00
|Sunsynk SUN-5K-SG01LP1-EU Inverter
|2
|R47,080.00
|Aircraft-grade aluminium mounting structure
|18
|R12,096.00
|DC (Solar board): DC breakers and surge protectors per string
|1
|R4,111.00
|16mm AC cable for Eskom feed and return
|25
|R4,050.00
|11kVA AC board
|1
|R4,020.00
|Certificate of Compliance
|1
|R1,850.00
|Earthing, including earth spike and integration
|1
|R1,780.00
|Labour (four days)
|–
|R19,000.00
|Additional components (cabling/fuses/connectors)
|–
|R11,488.00
|Total
|R236,337.00
|Tax
|R35,450.55
|Total with tax
|R271,787.55
The peak output of the system’s solar panels is 9.72kWp, with an estimated annual production of approximately 13,500kWh.
Regarding storage capacity, the two Sunsynk batteries can store up to 10.64kWh of energy. However, it is essential to note that they aren’t allowed to discharge completely.
With the depth of discharge set to 40% or 30%, the batteries can provide around 6.4kWh or 7.4kWh of storage capacity.
Regarding environmental impact, the installer also shows how much the system reduces carbon dioxide emissions.
According to Mowza’s analysis, the solar system will reduce the owner’s carbon emissions by 205,656kg over 20 years, equating to 29,379 trees being planted.
Over 20 years, the system will produce an estimated 271,314kWh. According to Mowza, this is enough to drive an electric car more than 1.5 million kilometres.
If the owner drives an electric car, Mowza estimates that this will save them 120,584 litres of fuel — around R2.7 million at the current unleaded 95 petrol price.
The full electricity bill savings breakdown is summarised in the table below. Mowzassumedon that Eskom tariff increases will average 18% yearly over the analysis period.
|Solar system electricity bill savings
|Year
|Production (kWh)
|Electricity bill (no PV)
|Electricity bill (PV)
|Savings
|Balance
|Start
|-R271,788
|1
|13,656.70
|R42,714
|R12,814
|R29,900
|-R241,887
|2
|13,484.30
|R50,403
|R15,121
|R35,282
|-R206,605
|3
|13,403.40
|R59,476
|R17,843
|R41,633
|-R164,972
|4
|13,323.00
|R70,181
|R21,054
|R49,127
|-R115,845
|5
|13,243.00
|R82,814
|R24,844
|R57,970
|-R57,876
|6
|13,163.60
|R97,720
|R29,316
|R68,404
|R10,529
|7
|13,084.60
|R115,310
|R34,593
|R80,717
|R91,246
|8
|13,006.10
|R136,066
|R40,820
|R95,246
|R186,492
|9
|12,928.10
|R160,558
|R48,167
|R112,390
|R298,882
|10
|12,850.50
|R189,458
|R56,837
|R132,621
|R431,503
|11
|12,773.40
|R223,561
|R67,068
|R156,492
|R587,995
|12
|12,696.70
|R263,801
|R79,140
|R184,661
|R772,656
|13
|12,620.60
|R311,286
|R93,386
|R217,900
|R990,556
|14
|12,544.80
|R367,317
|R110,195
|R257,122
|R1,247,678
|15
|12,469.60
|R433,434
|R130,030
|R303,404
|R1,551,082
|16
|12,394.80
|R511,452
|R153,436
|R358,017
|R1,909,099
|17
|12,320.40
|R603,514
|R181,054
|R422,460
|R2,331,559
|18
|12,246.50
|R712,146
|R213,644
|R498,502
|R2,830,061
|19
|12,173.00
|R840,333
|R252,100
|R588,233
|R3,418,294
|20
|12,099.90
|R991,593
|R297,478
|R694,115
|R4,112,409
