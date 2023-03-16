How much money you can save by installing solar power

Grid-tied solar systems can lead to significant electricity bill savings over the years, despite the high equipment and installation costs.

A MyBroadband reader recently installed a grid-tied solar power system at their home to get away from load-shedding, and the installer estimates they can save more than R4 million over twenty years.

However, this assumes an annual energy tariff increase of around 18%.

The installer — Masters of Work South Africa (Mowza) — provides a detailed savings breakdown with its installation proposals, and in this case, it expects that the R270,000 solar system will be paid off within six years.

By year 20, the electricity bill savings will accumulate to over R4 million. However, it should be noted that this doesn’t account for any replacements of solar panels, inverters, or batteries.

While solar panels and inverters are relatively robust in terms of reliability, the batteries will have to be replaced over 20 years. They also comprise a significant portion — around 26% — of the total installation cost.

We plotted their estimates of the potential savings in the chart below.

The system installed relies on grid power when solar electricity production dips, such as during bad weather or overnight, with battery power taking over during load-shedding and if the system produces excess energy.

While still reliant on the Eskom grid at certain times, combining solar power generation and battery storage can result in significant electricity bill savings.

Based on Mowza’s analysis, the solar system will save the owner R29,900 in the first year, increasing to R35,282 and R41,633 in the second and third years, respectively.

As electricity tariffs are subject to annual increases — Mowza assumed an average of 18% based on Eskom’s latest increase — the savings realised get higher each year.

A breakdown of the installation and associated costs is provided in the table below.

Cost breakdown Component Quantity Price JA Solar JAM72S-30-540-MR – 540W Solar Panel 18 R69,462.00 Sunsynk Battery LFP Wall Mount 5.32kWh 51.2V 2 R61,400.00 Sunsynk SUN-5K-SG01LP1-EU Inverter 2 R47,080.00 Aircraft-grade aluminium mounting structure 18 R12,096.00 DC (Solar board): DC breakers and surge protectors per string 1 R4,111.00 16mm AC cable for Eskom feed and return 25 R4,050.00 11kVA AC board 1 R4,020.00 Certificate of Compliance 1 R1,850.00 Earthing, including earth spike and integration 1 R1,780.00 Labour (four days) – R19,000.00 Additional components (cabling/fuses/connectors) – R11,488.00 Total R236,337.00 Tax R35,450.55 Total with tax R271,787.55

The peak output of the system’s solar panels is 9.72kWp, with an estimated annual production of approximately 13,500kWh.

Regarding storage capacity, the two Sunsynk batteries can store up to 10.64kWh of energy. However, it is essential to note that they aren’t allowed to discharge completely.

With the depth of discharge set to 40% or 30%, the batteries can provide around 6.4kWh or 7.4kWh of storage capacity.

Regarding environmental impact, the installer also shows how much the system reduces carbon dioxide emissions.

According to Mowza’s analysis, the solar system will reduce the owner’s carbon emissions by 205,656kg over 20 years, equating to 29,379 trees being planted.

Over 20 years, the system will produce an estimated 271,314kWh. According to Mowza, this is enough to drive an electric car more than 1.5 million kilometres.

If the owner drives an electric car, Mowza estimates that this will save them 120,584 litres of fuel — around R2.7 million at the current unleaded 95 petrol price.

The full electricity bill savings breakdown is summarised in the table below. Mowzassumedon that Eskom tariff increases will average 18% yearly over the analysis period.

Solar system electricity bill savings Year Production (kWh) Electricity bill (no PV) Electricity bill (PV) Savings Balance Start -R271,788 1 13,656.70 R42,714 R12,814 R29,900 -R241,887 2 13,484.30 R50,403 R15,121 R35,282 -R206,605 3 13,403.40 R59,476 R17,843 R41,633 -R164,972 4 13,323.00 R70,181 R21,054 R49,127 -R115,845 5 13,243.00 R82,814 R24,844 R57,970 -R57,876 6 13,163.60 R97,720 R29,316 R68,404 R10,529 7 13,084.60 R115,310 R34,593 R80,717 R91,246 8 13,006.10 R136,066 R40,820 R95,246 R186,492 9 12,928.10 R160,558 R48,167 R112,390 R298,882 10 12,850.50 R189,458 R56,837 R132,621 R431,503 11 12,773.40 R223,561 R67,068 R156,492 R587,995 12 12,696.70 R263,801 R79,140 R184,661 R772,656 13 12,620.60 R311,286 R93,386 R217,900 R990,556 14 12,544.80 R367,317 R110,195 R257,122 R1,247,678 15 12,469.60 R433,434 R130,030 R303,404 R1,551,082 16 12,394.80 R511,452 R153,436 R358,017 R1,909,099 17 12,320.40 R603,514 R181,054 R422,460 R2,331,559 18 12,246.50 R712,146 R213,644 R498,502 R2,830,061 19 12,173.00 R840,333 R252,100 R588,233 R3,418,294 20 12,099.90 R991,593 R297,478 R694,115 R4,112,409

