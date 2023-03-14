Eskom has announced a reduction in load-shedding after recovering some generating capacity over the past two days.

“Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 05:00 on Wednesday until 16:00. Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Thursday.”

Eskom will continue with this alternating schedule of stage 3 load-shedding in the day and stage 4 night-time power cuts until further notice.

“Over the past 48 hours, the repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique were completed and restored to full capacity,” the state-owned power utility reported. “We have successfully returned to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei, Kriel, and Tutuka power stations.” During the same period, a generating unit each at Lethabo, and two units at Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs. “The return to service of a generating unit each at Hendrina and Medupi power stations are delayed,” it said. “Breakdowns currently reduced to 13,949MW of generating capacity while 4,322MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.”