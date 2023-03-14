Gizzu power stations recalled over battery fire risks — full refunds available

Technology distributor Syntech has issued a precautionary recall of certain Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations due to a fire hazard, the National Consumer Commission has announced.

Acting national consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said an estimated 3,500 units were sold through Takealot, Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible, and Hifi Corp.

The affected devices have a battery manufacturing flaw which could cause the product to “self-combust” and melt when it is charging, the Commission said.

“In cases where the product’s battery does self-combust, a non-toxic cloud of smoke is released, which may present a fire hazard to nearby furniture.”

Customers who bought affected power stations can return them to the retailer from which it was purchased for a full refund, the Commission said.

Syntech said it received reports over the last few days that some of its power stations were overheating while charging.

“In line with its stringent quality control processes and standards, Syntech immediately contacted its global manufacturing partner, who initiated an investigation,” it stated.

The investigation confirmed a battery manufacturing flaw may have affected a subset of units in one particular batch of these power station models, produced between 1 November and 31 December 2022.

Syntech assured the manufacturing flaw was temporary, and only a small number of units were affected.

“To resolve the matter, Syntech has engaged its relevant retail and distribution partners to stop the sale of this limited batch of products. This will allow the company to retrieve, test, and replace any affected units in this batch.”

Syntech advises that consumers use its online portal to determine if their unit is affected.

“Consumers who have purchased GPS300 and GPS500 Gizzu Portable Power Stations should visit [the website], and enter their serial number to determine if their unit is affected,” it said.

“If it is, the site will provide guidance on how to proceed safely, and how to obtain a replacement or refund.”

Syntech director and cofounder Ryan Martyn apologised for the inconvenience caused to their customers and retail channel.

“We know how important it is to keep the electricity flowing, so we will do everything in our power to replace affected portable power stations as soon as possible,” Martyn said.

“The good news is that the manufacturing flaw has been rectified, and we will be receiving new stock soon.”

The Commission said customers who bought Gizzu power stations with the following serial numbers should return them for a full refund:

GPS30011220001–GPS30011220070

PPS30011220001–PPS30011220800

GPS30011220071–GPS30011221170

PPS30001230001–PPS30001230502

GPS30012220001–GPS30012220800

GPS30012221601–GPS30012221630

GPS30012220801–GPS30012221600

GPS30001230801–GPS30001231608

GPS30001230001–GPS30001230800

GPS50011220001–GPS50011220700

GPS50011220701–GPS50011221700

PPS50001230001–PPS50001230502

GPS50012220001–GPS50012221170

GPS50012222341–GPS50012222372

GPS50012221171–GPS50012222340

