Eskom announces all-day stage 3 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that stage 3 load-shedding will remain in effect until further notice, rather than rotating between stage 3 and 4 power cuts.

The state-owned utility attributed the schedule change to unspecified improvements in its generation capacity over the past 24 hours.

“Due to some improvements in the generation capacity over the past 24 hours, stage 3 load-shedding will remain in force until further notice,” it said.

“Eskom will provide an update as soon as any significant changes occur.”

South Africa could see more load-shedding relief later this year as environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy announced an Eskom had been granted exemption from amending its Atmospheric Emission License.

This means that the power utility can implement a temporary solution to run three of Kusile power station’s units that were taken offline following the collapse of a section of one of the flue-gas ducts (FGDs) in October 2022.

The “quick fix” will fast-track the estimated return to service of the units to 10 months rather than two years, while repair work can continue on the damaged FGD.

“Eskom’s request pertains to a temporary solution to restore lost generation capacity at its Kusile Power Station while a damaged stack undergoes repairs which are due for completion in December 2024,” Creecy said.

The temporary stacks that Eskom plans to construct are expected to be completed by November 2023, allowing for the addition of 2,100MW of generation capacity to the grid — equivalent to roughly two stages of load-shedding.

Eskom has been waiting for Creecy’s approval since 2 March 2023.

The state-owned utility expects Kusile’s unit 1 generator to return to service eight months after it receives approval to proceed with the project.

“The current plan indicates that the first unit will be available eight months after the MES approval with the second and third units one month after each other,” it said.

Now read: Makro owner launches solar power loans