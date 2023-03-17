Eskom announces all-day stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will drop to stage 2 at noon on Friday, 17 March 2023. It will remain at stage 2 until further notice.

The state-owned power utility attributed the decreased load-shedding to improvements in generation capacity over the past 24 hours.

“Due to further improvements in the generation capacity over the past 24 hours, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 12:00 midday today until further notice,” it said.

“Eskom will provide an update as soon as any significant changes occur.”

This is Eskom’s second power cut reduction in two days. On Wednesday, 15 March, it announced a reduction to all-day stage 3 load-shedding.

South Africa would be experiencing no load-shedding if Kusile’s three offline generation units were still operating.

However, the power station’s damaged generators are expected to start returning to the grid towards the end of 2023.

Environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy announced that Eskom had been granted an exemption from amending its Atmospheric Emission License, allowing it to implement a “quick fix” at the power station.

The exemption lets Eskom implement a temporary solution to bring the three generating units back onto the grid. At maximum capacity, they can generate 2,400MW — equivalent to over two stages of load-shedding.

The “fast-tracked” repair could mean that the generation units are operational in ten months rather than two years. It will also allow Eskom to continue repairing Kusile’s collapsed flue-gas duct.

Kusile’s unit one flue-gas duct collapsed in October 2022, forcing Eskom to take the unit and two adjacent units offline.