Good news for long weekend load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom plans to rotate between stage 1 and stage 2 load-shedding in the next few days, while completely suspending the power cuts for 11 hours on Sunday and Tuesday.

The utility said the reduction in load-shedding was possible due to a recovery in generating capacity over the past 48 hours and lower expected demand.

“Breakdowns are currently at 14,256MW of generating capacity, while 4,765MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance, Eskom said.

“The lower expected weekend demand has allowed Eskom to reduce the required stages of load-shedding and suspend where possible.

The current implementation of stage 2 will continue until 05:00 on Saturday morning, after which stage 1 will be implemented.

For Saturday evening from 16:00 until 05:00 on Sunday morning, load-shedding will be increased to stage 2.

Eskom then plans to suspend load-shedding completely from 05:00 on Sunday until 16:00.

Stage 1 will then be implemented for the next 24 hours until 16:00 on Monday, after which stage 2 will again be in effect over the evening period and early morning hours on Tuesday.

The second planned suspension of load-shedding will occur between 05:00 and 16:00 on Tuesday, which is the Freedom Day public holiday.

Eskom thanked South Africans for using electricity sparingly to help alleviate the pressure on the power system.

The table below shows the load-shedding schedule from the evening of Friday, 17 March 2023, until Tuesday, 21 March 2023.