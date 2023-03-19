Eskom announces more load-shedding relief — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced its plans for load-shedding in the coming days — with power cuts varying between stage 1 and stage 3 when in effect.

The utility will continue to suspend load-shedding until 05:00 on Monday morning, before switching over to stage 1 until 16:00.

Thereafter, stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 on Tuesday morning.

Between 05:00 and 16:00 on Tuesday, Eskom again plans to suspend load-shedding.

From 16:00 on Tuesday until 16:00 on Wednesday, the power cuts will kick in again at stage 2.

Eskom will then increase load-shedding to stage 3 until midnight on Wednesday.

Regarding the latest status of its generating fleet, Eskom said its unplanned breakdowns stood at 15,645MW of capacity, while another 4,942MW was offline due to planned maintenance.

“During the last 24 hours, a generating unit at Duvha Power Station was taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning units to service at Matla, Tutuka and Medupi power stations continues.

Eskom thanked South Africans for using electricity sparingly to help provide additional relief to the system.

The table below summarises Eskom’s planned load-shedding stages between Sunday, 19 March 2023 and Wednesday, 22 March 2023.