Eskom announces longest load-shedding break since start of the year

Eskom will suspend load-shedding from 11:00 on Monday, 20 March 2023, due to significantly lower electricity demand than expected.

The suspension of load-shedding will last until 16:00 on Tuesday, 21 March 2023, before the utility reverts to stage 2 load-shedding.

Eskom had initially planned to implement stage 1 until 16:00 on Monday, before increasing to stage 2 until 05:00 the next morning.

Its original plan to suspend load-shedding for 11 hours on Tuesday remains as is.

The 29-hour load-shedding break will be the longest since the start of the year, with previous reprieves only lasting up to 11 hours.

The lower demand could be attributed to lower economic activity with many people taking leave on Monday due to the public holiday on Tuesday.

The EFF’s “national shutdown” could also have contributed to some businesses closing to avoid the risk of getting looted, although many large outlets said they would keep their doors open.

The table below shows the updated load-shedding schedule until Wednesday, 22 March 2023, provided Eskom’s schedule for the rest of the week has remained the same as previously communicated.

Eskom load-shedding timetable from 20 March 2023 Date Day Start Time End Time Stage 20 March 2023 Monday 11:00 24:00 — 21 March 2023 Tuesday 00:00 16:00 — 16:00 24:00 2 22 March 2023 Wednesday 00:00 05:00 2 05:00 24:00 3

Now read: Why home wind power is useless for most South Africans