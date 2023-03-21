Eskom reveals load-shedding schedule for rest of the week — including extended power cut relief

Eskom will continue to suspend load-shedding until 05:00 on Wednesday, 22 March 2023, before beginning a rotation of stage 2 and stage 3 power cuts in the coming days.

The utility said this was due to a slight improvement in available generation capacity and lower demand than anticipated.

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Wednesday, after which stage 3 will run until 05:00 on Thursday.

“This pattern will be repeated until further notice,” Eskom stated.

The latest reprieve from load-shedding has been the longest since the start of 2023.

If Eskom manages to stick to its plan, it will have paused the power cuts for 42 consecutive hours.

It will also be the first time in the year that an entire day has gone by without load-shedding being implemented.

The table below summarises the load-shedding schedule for the next few days.

Eskom load-shedding timetable from 21 March 2023 Date Day Start Time End Time Stage 21 March 2023 Tuesday – 24:00 — 22 March 2023 Wednesday 00:00 05:00 — 05:00 16:00 2 16:00 24:00 3 21 March 2023 Thursday 00:00 05:00 3 05:00 16:00 2 16:00 24:00 3 Same rotation of stage 2 day-time and stage 3 night-time loadshedding until further notice

