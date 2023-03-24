Eskom announces weekend load-shedding reprieve — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced it will rotate between stage 1 and stage 2 load-shedding over the coming weekend, with an 11-hour break from the power cuts on Sunday.

The current implementation of stage 2 load-shedding is planned to continue until 05:00 on Saturday, when Eskom will reduce it to stage 1.

That will last until 16:00 on Saturday, after which stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented.

Power cuts will then be suspended from 05:00 on Sunday morning until 16:00.

Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented for 24 hours from 16:00 on Sunday until 16:00 on Monday, after which power cuts will return to stage 2.

As of Friday at 15:00, Eskom had 14,489MW of generating capacity offline due to breakdowns and 6,190MW out of service for planned maintenance.

In the preceding 24 hours, three generating units were returned to service at Hendrina, Majuba, and Tutuka power stations.

In the same period, a generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kriel, and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

Eskom said it continued to experience delays in returning units to service at the Duvha and Medupi power stations.

The table below shows the planned load-shedding schedule from Friday, 24 March 2023, until Monday, 27 March 2023.