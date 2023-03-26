Eskom announces new load-shedding schedule – Up to Stage 3

Eskom has published the load-shedding schedule that will run until the end of Wednesday, 29 March 2023.

According to the new schedule, Stage 1 load-shedding will remain in effect until 05:00 on Monday.

Stage 2 will then be implemented until 16:00 on Monday, followed by Stage 3 load-shedding until 05:00 on Tuesday.

Load-shedding will then be split between Stage 1 during the daytime (05:00 until 16:00) and Stage 2 during the nighttime (16:00 until 05:00).

Outages

As of Sunday afternoon, breakdowns had increased to 15,777MW of generating capacity, while a further 6,122MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

Generating units at Kendal, Kriel, and Majuba have been taken offline for repairs, and there continue to be delays in returning units to service at Duvha, Hendrina, Kriel, Majuba, Medupi and Tutuka power stations.

However, Eskom has managed to return three generation units to service over the past 24 hours – one each at Duvha, Kendal, and Kriel power stations.

The full load-shedding schedule for 26-29 March 2023 is below: