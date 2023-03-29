Eskom employee kidnapped

Eskom has confirmed and condemned the abduction of one of its employees on 16 March 2023.

The state-owned power utility said the person’s car was shot at multiple times, and they were forcefully taken by seven assailants.

They were later released in the south of Johannesburg after being assaulted by the attackers and had to be admitted to hospital.

Eskom said the matter is subject to a police investigation.

“We convey our sympathies to the employee and their family for the trauma they went through and will provide the necessary support,” said Eskom acting group chief executive Calib Cassim.

“Eskom condemns such brutal acts and will under no circumstances tolerate any attacks on its staff members and their families by anyone.”

Eskom asked members of the public with information regarding the incident to contact the nearest police station or SMS Crime Line on 32211.