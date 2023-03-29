Eskom has increased rotational power cuts to stage 3. The higher stage of load-shedding started at 18:11, the power utility said in a brief statement on Wednesday night.

It said this was due to higher-than-anticipated demand.

The rest of Eskom’s planned load-shedding timetable remains the same as announced earlier today.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the utility said its breakdowns stood at 15,089MW, while planned maintenance had increased to 7,147MW.

In the past 24 hours, the utility had only managed to return one generating unit to service at Duvha Power Station.

At the same time, it took a generating unit each at Lethabo, Kendal and Kriel power stations offline for repairs.

There were also delays in returning units to service at Hendrina and Medupi and two units at Tutuka power station.

Crucially, five open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) at Ankerlig power station were taken offline this morning for a planned upgrade of the plant’s control system.

Eskom typically uses OCGTs to supplement generation during the peak demand periods in the evening.

With each of Ankerlig’s OCGTs capable of contributing a maximum of about 147MW of capacity, the temporary shutdown takes roughly 735MW off the grid.

Load-shedding schedule for 29 March–2 April 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 29 March 2023 Wednesday Stage 1 Stage 3 (was stage 2 until 18:11) 30 March 2023 Thursday Stage 3 Stage 4 31 March 2023 Friday Stage 3 Stage 3 1 April 2023 Saturday Stage 2 Stage 2 2 April 2023 Sunday Stage 1 Stage 2

Now read: Eskom employee kidnapped