Eskom has announced that Martin Buys will act as the state-owned power utility’s chief financial officer until further notice.

This is while Eskom’s current CFO, Calib Cassim, serves as acting CEO following the departure of André de Ruyter.

Buys is the general manager for group finance and is a seasoned executive who started his career at Eskom in 1987.

“Over the course of his almost forty-year career at Eskom, he has held various roles, predominantly within the field of finance,” the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom made the announcement with the release of its half-year results for the six months ended 30 September 2022.

The results include several material restatements and show that Eskom’s half-year profit declined despite increased revenue.

Between 2021 and 2022, Eskom’s mid-year revenues increased by 6.95% from R135 billion to R145 billion.

However, Eskom’s primary energy and debt financing costs increased during the period.

Its total liabilities increased by 6.44% from R551 billion to R587 billion.

Of these, current and non-current debt securities and borrowings accounted for R424 billion, up from R392 billion in 2021 — an 8% increase.

After-tax profits decreased 63.8% between September 2021 and 2022 from R10.6 billion to R3.84 billion.