Eskom announces all-day stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will remain in effect until further notice.

The rotational power cuts were previously scheduled to drop to stage 3 at 05:00 on Saturday, 1 April 2023.

“Due to higher than anticipated demand and failure of some generating units, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice,” Eskom said.

The power utility increased load-shedding to stage 4 on Friday afternoon after unplanned breakdowns and capacity lost to planned maintenance increased since its previous update.

“Breakdowns have increased to 15,388MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has increased to 7,169MW,” it said.

Although Eskom had returned four units — two each at the Lethabo and Medupi power stations — four other units were taken offline for repairs.

These included a generating unit each at Hendrina and Matimba and two units at Matla power station.

Delays in returning a unit each at the Camden, Kriel, and Tutuka power stations have exacerbated the high generation capacity losses to planned maintenance.