Eskom load-shedding update — here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will drop to stage 3 at 05:00 on Monday, 3 April 2023.

After that, rotational power cuts will increase to stage 4 at 16:00 and persist until 05:00 on Tuesday. This pattern will be repeated until further notice.

“On Monday, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00, while stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 to 05:00 on Tuesday,” the power utility said.

Eskom currently has 7,417MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance and an additional 15,148MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours, four generation units were returned to service at Kriel, Matimba, Matla, and Tutuka power stations,” it said.

“In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs.”

Eskom added that delays in returning a unit to service at each the Duvha and Tutuka power stations had exacerbated generation capacity constraints.

South Africa has been in all-day stage 4 load-shedding since the evening of Friday, 31 March.

The power utility said it was forced to implement continuous stage 4 load-shedding due to higher-than-anticipated demand and several unit breakdowns.

The load-shedding schedule for the coming week is provided in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule for 2–5 April 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 2 April 2023 Sunday Stage 4 Stage 4 3 April 2023 Monday Stage 3 Stage 4 4 April 2023 Tuesday Stage 3 Stage 4 5 April 2023 Wednesday Stage 3 Stage 4 Until further notice

